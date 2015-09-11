Donald Trump deleted a 9/11 tweet -- and here's his campaign's explanation why

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s Twitter account deleted a two-year-old message Friday morning that marked the anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The tweet, which was revisited by numerous tweeters on Friday morning — the 14th anniversary of the attacks — featured Trump extending “best wishes to all” on the anniversary. He added that those best wishes even applied to “the haters and losers.”

Around 8:30 a.m., the tweet was removed. However, a subsequent tweet, sent later that same day in which Trump retweeted his own tweet, was still up Friday morning:

Twitter/@realdonaldtrump The retweet of the now-deleted tweet.

Asked why the tweet was removed on Friday, Trump campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks told Business Insider, “It is from several years ago.”

The Trump campaign didn’t respond to a subsequent request for further explanation.

Here’s the original tweet:

Trump is set to appear on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Friday. He will also headline rallies in Iowa, Texas, and California over the next several days before the second Republican presidential debate, where he will take center stage once again.

