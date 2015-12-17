Donald Trump just dramatically entered campaign rally by pulling up in a Trump-branded 757

azfamily.com/screenshot ‘Trump Force One’ at the Mesa, Arizona, campaign rally.

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump entered a Wednesday-afternoon campaign rally in the most dramatic fashion.

The Republican presidential front-runner pulled up in his “Trump Force One,” his personal Boeing 757-200 jet with “TRUMP” written in giant letters across the side.

The rally, conveniently, was at an aeroplane hanger in Mesa, Arizona. His plane drove in front of the hangar twice before Trump got out.

“So we had three venues,” he told his supporters. “The first one too small. The second one too small. The third one too small. We said, ‘Does anybody have an aeroplane hanger?'”

The billionaire is well known for showing off his wealth and crowd sizes.

View part of his entrance below:

