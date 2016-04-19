Donald Trump mistakenly invokes '7-Eleven' when talking about 9/11 terror attacks

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump appeared to mistakenly invoke the convenience store 7-Eleven when discussing the September 11, 2001, terror attacks during a Monday rally.

Trump was speaking to a crowd in Buffalo, New York, on the eve of the state’s primary. He praised the way in which New York City dealt with the worst terrorist attack to ever hit American soil.

“I wrote this out, and it’s very close to my heart,” Trump said. “Because I was down there and I watched our police and our firemen down at 7-Eleven, down at the World Trade Center right after it came down. And I saw the greatest people I’ve ever seen in action.”

He then went on to talk about how the people of New York embodied “New York values” that day, pivoting to insist that if he is elected as president, he would fix the state’s problems.

“That’s what New York values are about,” Trump said, referring to the people who helped at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the attacks. “… I’d like to talk about the New York values that we all know so well. The values that make us love this state, despite its problems, we love this state, we know it’s going to come back, if I’m president, it’s going to come back so fast you won’t even believe it.”

Trump’s touting of New York values is a shot at his rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. He said at a previous debate that “everyone understands that the values in New York City focus around money and the media.”

Trump has been attacking Cruz over those comments for weeks leading up to the New York primary.

Watch Trump’s comments at the Buffalo rally below:

