PAY OFF: Trump Lands $160 Million Pay Day For Celebrity Apprentice

Looks like Donald Trump‘s fake presidential candidacy paid off.



Big time.

The New York Post reports that NBC Universal, which was acquired by Comcast earlier this year, has agreed to pay Trump and Apprentice co-producer Mark Burnett an estimated $160 million over the next two years.

The Post notes this makes Trump the highest paid reality star out there (Kardashian who?) and means he will personally pocket $65 million.

That’s significantly more than what he would have made as president ($400,000/year).

Not to mention probably more than what he would have made if he hadn’t spent this past spring bluffing his way through a maybe presidential campaign that left NBC execs wondering whether they were going to lose their top-rated star.

