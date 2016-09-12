Donald Trump on 15th anniversary of 9/11: 'Today is a day of sadness and remembrance'

Donald Trump released a statement on Sunday to mark the 15th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“Fifteen years ago, America suffered the worst terrorist attack in its history,” Trump said. “Thousands of mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and innocent American children were murdered by radical Islamic terrorists.”

The Republican presidential candidate continued:

“Today, we mourn for all the lives lost. We mourn for all the children who had to grow up without a mum or dad, and for all the parents who’ve had to struggle on without their children.”

“We will never forget.”

“In that darkest hour, the entire world bore witness to the strength and courage of our mighty nation. Firefighters, police officers and port authority workers rushed into danger, into smoke, into fire to save the lives of people they had never met –performing their sacred duties until their last moments on Earth. Heroes like Father Mychal Judge who tended to the dead and dying until he too joined them in Heaven. These were the finest and bravest and toughest people that could ever grace a city.”

“We remember the heroes of Flight 93, who saved countless more from a terrible fate.”

“We remember the heroes at the Pentagon who fought to save every last life from the smouldering rubble.”

“Today is a day of sadness and remembrance. It is also a day of resolve. Our solemn duty on behalf of all those who perished that September day 15 years ago, is to work together as one nation to keep all of our people safe from an enemy that seeks nothing less than to destroy our way of life.”

“We pray for those who have lost the ones they love so much, and we also pray for the unity we will need to conquer all the challenges to come.”