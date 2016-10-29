Donald Trump just wired $10 million to his campaign

Donald Trump made a $10 million wire transfer to his campaign on Friday morning, according to the Dow Jones, after the latest FEC filings showed the Republican presidential candidate only donated $31,000 to his campaign during the first 19 days of October.

Trump advisers told the Wall Street Journal that the cash will be used as a part of a new advertising blitz in battleground states.

Still, after the $10 million wire, Trump will need to spend an additional $34 million to fulfil his assertion that he provided $100 million to his campaign.

The New York businessman, who says he’s worth about $10 billion, even though independent assessors have not been able to validate that claim, has now given about $66 million of his own money to the campaign — most of which was during the lengthy Republican primary race.

The same FEC reports showed that Trump’s campaign only had about $16 million left in the bank as of last week. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had about $62 million in the bank according as of last week.

During an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash earlier this week, Trump again insisted that he’ll have “more than $100 million in the campaign.”

“And I am prepared to go much more than that,” he said.

Business Insider reached out to the Trump campaign for comment on the transfer, but did not immediately receive a response.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.