Donald The Benevolent: Trump Saves Ed McMahon's Home

The drama and embarassment surrounding Ed McMahon’s impending foreclosure may be over…thanks to Donald Trump.



While the details are not yet finalised, The Donald will buy McMahon’s house from the lender and allow Ed to continue living in it. The real estate mogul and salesmen extraordinaire will simply lease the property back to McMachon at a discounted price.

Trump says helping McMahon “would be an honour.”

“When I was at the Wharton School of Business,” Trump said, “I’d watch him every night. How could this happen?

The lender had set a deadline of two weeks for the house to be sold, so Trump came in at the nick of time.

We won’t question his motives, but PR like this could help a man sell a few extra apartments. Or just wax an ego.

