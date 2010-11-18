A Heart-Warming Story About A Hedge Fund Manager And His Private Jet

Here’s a heart-warming story about a hedge fund manager and his jet.



Paloma Partners’ Donald Sussman, whose jet got Barney Frank in trouble a few months ago, once loaned his private plane to a young hero who had just been told he had only a few months left to live.

From the Kennebec Journal:

At a party one night in Kansas in July 2008, [28-year old Anthony Napoleone] saw his sister getting beaten up by her boyfriend and intervened.

The boyfriend, it turned out, had a knife. He stabbed Napoleone once in the back, breaking off the tip of the knife in Napoleone’s spine and paralyzing him from the rib cage down.

Then came the grim prognosis: Napoleone had weeks, at best maybe a few months, to live…

When he heard [the story] on the radio that day, Sussman turned to Willy Ritch, Pingree’s communications director, and asked, “Can you figure out where this guy is?”

Two days later, Sussman’s jet landed in Salina with his pilot, co-pilot and a volunteer nurse aboard.

The hedge fund manager flew Napoleone back to Maine so he could be with his family. He had two young sons.

“Thank you. Thank you very much,” Napoleone said at the time. “I never figured I’d come back here. I figured I’d be stuck in Kansas.

