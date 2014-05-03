Donald Sterling Breaks His Silence: 'I Wish I Had Just Paid Her Off'

Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling has spoken out for the first time since he made racist comments on a tape published by TMZ.

“I wish I had just paid her off,” he told Jason Binn of DuJour magazine, referring to his ex-girlfriend V. Stiviano.

Binn reports that Sterling “expressed remorse” in a brief interview, but doesn’t provide any additional quotes.

Stiviano, who’s the person Sterling made the racist statements to, has denied that she leaked the tapes to TMZ and Deadspin.

Sterling added that he was only giving interviews to Barbara Walters and the NBA.

The disgraced Clippers owner has kept a low profile since NBA commissioner Adam Silver banned him for life and moved to strip him of his franchise on Tuesday.

On the tapes, he tells Stiviano — who is half-black — that she shouldn’t post pictures of herself with black people on Instagram, and shouldn’t bring black people to Clippers games. Sterling has a two-decades-long history of deplorable behaviour, but the tape is what finally brought him down.

