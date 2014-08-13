Donald Sterling's Wife Is Still Going To Be Part Of Clippers Organisation With Some Weird Perks

The sale of the Los Angeles Clippers to Steve Ballmer is now complete. But while Donald Sterling will no longer be part of the team, details of the sale show Donald’s wife Shelly will still be a big presence.

The biggest detail is that $US200 million (10% of the sale) will be “spun off” into a charitable foundation that Shelly Sterling would “essentially run” according to CNN.com. Sterling and Ballmer would be co-chairs of the foundation that will help underprivileged families, battered women, minorities, and inner city youths.

However, Shelly Sterling’s association with the team won’t end there. In addition to the charity, she will receive the following perks as part of the sale agreement according to an AP report:

12 tickets to every home game, including two courtside tickets.

6 parking spots for every home game.

12 VIP passes with access to the Lexus Club, the Arena Club, the Chairman’s Lounge, and the media room for all games at the Staples Center.

3 championship rings for any NBA title won by the Clippers.

In addition, Shelly Sterling will also officially be given the title of “Owner Emeritus,” which presumably means she will continue to be listed in company documents, on the team’s website, and in the team’s annual media guide.

Finally, she will also now officially be recognised by the team as the “Clippers Number 1 Fan.”

This last part may actually be the most troubling to many fans because of Shelley Sterling’s own troubled past, her continued ties to Donald Sterling, and because many already recognise Clippers superfan Clipper Darrell as the team’s #1 fan.

Looking at this 2013-14 @LAClippers team…I feel like I’m on Top of the World!!! LETS GO CLIPPERS LETS GO!!! pic.twitter.com/gJ7J2TPk1j

— Clipper Darrell (@clipperdarrell) September 27, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.