Report: Donald Sterling Caves, Agrees To Let His Estranged Wife Sell The Clippers

Donald Sterling has agreed to let his estranged wife Shelly negotiate a forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers, TMZ reports.

It’s unclear if the NBA will allow this to happen. When he banned Sterling for life, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he would move to force a sale of the Clippers by terminating Sterling’s ownership — something that would require a three-fourths vote from the other owners.

Under that scenario, the NBA would control the sale of the Clippers.

The implication of the TMZ report, which was confirmed by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, is that Shelly Sterling will control the sale if the NBA agrees to it.

ESPN's Bill Simmons reports that the NBA successfully convinced Sterling that suing the league to keep the team would be a waste of time and money.







Also – the NBA spent the past few days painstakingly explaining to Sterling just how much money he’d lose by suing to keep the Clips.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 23, 2014

NBA’s hope was that Sterling would add up the insane legal costs + lost sponsor revenue + costs of being a social pariah, then back down…

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 23, 2014

…not to mention, if Sterling sells right now, he’d be selling high (with multiple big $US$$$$ suitors). Savviest financial move = sell now.

— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) May 23, 2014

Sterling initially said he would fight the NBA’s decision to force a sale, but he has apparently backed down.

