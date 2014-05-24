Report: Donald Sterling Caves, Agrees To Let His Estranged Wife Sell The Clippers

Tony Manfred
Donald sterling clippersAP

Donald Sterling has agreed to let his estranged wife Shelly negotiate a forced sale of the Los Angeles Clippers, TMZ reports.

It’s unclear if the NBA will allow this to happen. When he banned Sterling for life, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he would move to force a sale of the Clippers by terminating Sterling’s ownership — something that would require a three-fourths vote from the other owners.

Under that scenario, the NBA would control the sale of the Clippers.

The implication of the TMZ report, which was confirmed by ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, is that Shelly Sterling will control the sale if the NBA agrees to it.

ESPN’s Bill Simmons reports that the NBA successfully convinced Sterling that suing the league to keep the team would be a waste of time and money.



Sterling initially said he would fight the NBA’s decision to force a sale, but he has apparently backed down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.