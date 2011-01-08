The Latest (Not So) Shocking Allegation Of Racism Against Donald Sterling

ESPN has obtained more legal documents filed by Elgin Baylor in his lawsuit against the L.A. Clippers, accusing owner Donald Sterling of “wrongful termination” because of Baylor’s age and race.



The latest papers indicate Donald Sterling is as much of a jerk as we’ve all suspected.

The documents indicate that Sterling is extremely frugal when it comes to spending on players, but they also make several allegations of racism by Sterling, most notably this passage:

“Players Sam Cassell, Elton Brand and Corey Maggette complained to me that DONALD STERLING would bring women into the locker room after games, while the players were showering, and make comments such as, ‘Look at those beautiful black bodies.’ I brought this to Sterling’s attention, but he continued to bring women into the locker room.”

In legal papers released in November Sterling allegedly told a black coach candidate that he, “would like to have a white Southern coach coaching poor black players.” Sterling’s real estate companies have also been sued by the government over racial discrimination.

Earlier this season, Sterling was spotted heckling his own players from his courtside seat.

