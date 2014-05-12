STERLING: I Don't Think Magic Johnson Is A Good Example For The Children Of Los Angeles

L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling says he does not believe Magic Johnson should be emulated.

In an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper airing tomorrow, Sterling said he was “baited” into allegedly making racially inflammatory comments in audio recorded by his girlfriend, which earned him a lifetime ban from the NBA.

In the recording, Sterling is heard saying of Johnson “…Admire him, bring him here, feed him, f**k him, but don’t put (Magic) on an Instagram for the world to have to see so they have to call me. And don’t bring him to my games.”

Sterling told Cooper he’s since spoken twice with Johnson. When asked by Cooper if he apologized, Sterling responded:

“If I said anything wrong, I’m sorry. He’s a good person. I mean, what am I going to say? Has he done everything he can do to help minorities? I don’t think so. But I’ll say it, he’s great. But I don’t think he’s a good example for the children of Los Angeles.”

Johnson has invested millions in low-income communities, both through major retail groups like Starbucks and AMC Theatres, as well as two private investment funds.

