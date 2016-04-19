Donald Rumsfeld doesn't know if he filed his taxes correctly

Donald Rumsfeld served as secretary of defence under both Presidents Gerald Ford and George W. Bush, but isn’t totally sure

whether he filled out his tax return accurately.

“Despite having performed this civic duty for over half a century, at the conclusion of filing this year’s taxes, I remain mystified as to whether or not our tax returns and tax payments are accurate,” Rumsfeld wrote in a letter to the IRS, which he tweeted out on Tax Day.

He writes a version of the letter each year.

In his letter, Rumsfeld attributed his confusion of whether he paid his taxes properly to the complexity of the tax code.

“Millions of Americans find the US tax code and the forms so complex that they will individually pay between several hundred to several thousand dollars this year to hire a professional to help them file their taxes,” Rumsfeld wrote.

“A fundamental and annual civic duty should not be so laborious and costly for the average American.”

Here’s the letter in full:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.