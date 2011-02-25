SURPRISE! Joy Behar Laughs And Shakes Hands With Donald Rumsfeld On The View

The Donald Rumsfeld interview on The View was surprisingly softball. We expected Whoopi Goldberg or Joy Behar to push the former Secretary of defence a bit harder (after all, they walked out on Bill O’Reilly in the past.)



Perhaps they were a little overwhelmed by the high office Rumsfeld once held, but they asked easy questions, and seemed to lap up everything the man said.

When Rumsfeld was asked about President Obama’s take on Qadaffi, Behar and Rumsfeld actually agreed (and shook hands on it).

“I knew we’d agree!” joked Rumsfeld.

“On one thing at least,” said Behar.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s response: “My heart just stopped!”

Video below.





