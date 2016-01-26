Donald Rumsfeld announced his new app on Medium and now everyone is trolling him

On Sunday, Donald Rumsfeld took to the blogging platform Medium to write about his new iPhone game, “Churchill Solitaire,” which he describes as “an incredibly devilish version of solitaire.”

But some commenters are blasting Rumsfeld, who served as Secretary of Defence in both the Ford and George W. Bush administrations. Several have called him a “war criminal,” and one woman said that she’s “anticipating [his] gamification of waterboarding.”

Here’s a sampling of the 49 comments so far:

While the vast majority of comments are critical of Rumsfeld and his tenure in public office, a few offered praise:

