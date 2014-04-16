Donald Rumsfeld Says He Has 'Absolutely No Idea' If He Paid His Taxes Properly

AP Former Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld

Donald Rumsfeld served as secretary of defence under both President Gerald Ford and President George W. Bush, but he can’t master the tax code.

Every year on Tax Day, Rumsfeld sends a letter to the IRS explaining that he doesn’t know whether he did his taxes properly. Rumsfeld published his newest letter on his Twitter page Tuesday.

“I have sent in our federal income tax and our gift tax returns for 2013,” Rumsfeld wrote. “As in prior years, it is important for you to know that I have absolutely no idea whether our tax returns and our tax payments are accurate.”

In his letter, Rumsfeld attributed his ignorance of whether he paid his taxes properly to the complexity of the tax code.

“The tax code is so complex and the forms are so complicated, that I know I cannot have any confidence that I know what is being requested and therefore I cannot and do not know, and I suspect a great many Americans cannot know, whether or not their tax returns are accurate,” Rumsfeld wrote.

Rumsfeld noted that he was confused about his taxes even though he “spent more money than I wanted to spend to hire an accounting firm.”

“I do not know whether or not my tax returns are accurate, which is a sad commentary on governance in our nation’s capital,” Rumsfeld wrote.

Read Rumsfeld’s full letter to the IRS below.

