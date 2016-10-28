Donald Glover's mum had one thing to say about him playing young Lando: 'Don't mess it up'

Last Friday, it was announced that “Atlanta” star Donald Glover will play a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo “Star Wars” movie.

Glover went on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday and he talked a little about being cast.

“I’ve very honored. It’s a very big deal,” he said. “That was the first toy I had, Lando.”

Glover said that the first call he made after getting the news was to his father, but it was his mother that had some words of advice.

“I told my dad immediately and my mum was in the back like, ‘Don’t mess it up, don’t mess this up!’ Because Billy Dee, that’s hers,” Glover said, referring to the actor who played the Calrissian character in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, Billy Dee Williams.

The untitled Han Solo movie will be released on May 25, 2018, and will star Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo.

Watch Glover talk about the Lando casting on “Ellen” below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.