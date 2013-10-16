'Community' Actor Donald Glover Reveals Career Regrets And Bizarre Insecurities Via Instagram

Jason Merritt/Getty Donald Glover started his acting career as a writer on ’30 Rock’ before he landed on ‘Community’ and was rumoured to have left to pursue his rap career.

Rapper/”Community” actor Donald Glover

, aka Childish Gambino, took to Instagram last night to reveal his deepest and darkest secrets.

The confessionals, which were scrawled out on Marriott Residence Inn stationary, reveal Glover’s concerns, struggles, and fears over everything from his personal relationships to his rap album and acting career.

When it was announced earlier this summer that Glover would be leaving his role as Troy on “Community” in the middle of the fifth season, rumours swirled that Glover would be directing his focus on Childish Gambino and his upcoming sophomore album,”Because the Internet.”

Here’s some highlights from Glover’s seven introspective notes:

On his upcoming album:

“The label doesn’t want me to release in December cause it’s not a holiday record and I’m not a big artist.”

“I started the record last Christmas. Christmas always made me feel lonely, but it helped me restart the New Year.”

On acting, and leaving “Community”:

“I didn’t leave Community to rap. I don’t wanna rap. I wanted to be on my own.”

“I’m afraid Dan Harmon hates me.”

On relationships:

“I’m scared my girl will get pregnant at not the exact time we want.”

“I’m afraid she’s still in love w/ that dude.”

On his personal life:

“I’m afraid people hate my race. I’m afraid people think I hate women. I hate caring what people think.”

“I’m afraid of the future.”

“I feel like I’m letting everyone down.”

Check out the bizarre notes below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.