Donald Glover is reportedly the first choice to play young Lando in a new 'Star Wars'

Shortly after the news broke on Thursday that the Han Solo standalone movie is looking to cast a young Lando Calrissian, we now have our first report of an actor who could play the part.

“Community” star Donald Glover is the first choice for the role, according to Birth Movies Death.

The actor will star next in the FX series “Atlanta,” and is set to star in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The Birth Movies Death story states that it’s unknown if an offer has been sent out to Glover’s camp yet, but from what he showed in “Magic Mike XXL,” Glover certainly can pull off the suave hustler style that Billy Dee Williams gave the character in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.”

For Glover fans out there, the good news is that after going through thousands of actors for the role of young Han Solo, directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller ultimately went with their first choice for the part, Alden Ehrenreich.

So if Glover is in fact their first choice for Lando, and Glover wants the role, this could all be settled soon.

The untitled young Han Solo movie will come out in theatres May 2018.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.