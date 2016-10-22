Donald Glover will play a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo 'Star Wars' spinoff movie

Disney just dropped some exciting news!

Donald Glover (“Community”) has been cast as a young Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo “Star Wars” standalone movie.

The film will be directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (“The Lego Movie”). Alden Ehrenreich was previously announced as the new young Han Solo.

The role was originally played by Billy Dee Williams.

Here’s how the film is described on StarWars.com, which broke the news:

This new film depicts Lando in his formative years as a scoundrel on the rise in the galaxy’s underworld — years before the events involving Han, Leia, and Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back and his rise to Rebel hero in Return of the Jedi.

The yet untitled “Han Solo” movie is scheduled for a 2018 release.

More to come …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.