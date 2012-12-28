Man Charged With DUI After Allegedly Driving Onto An Alcoholics Anonymous Co-Founder's Lawn

The Wilson House

Photo: The Wilson House website

A 55-year-old man has been charged with a DUI after allegedly driving onto the lawn of property that Alcoholics Anonymous co-founder Bill Wilson once owned, the AP reports.Police say Donald Blood of Marlboro, Mass., thought the front yard was a parking lot, according to the AP. But it was actually the lawn of The Wilson House, birthplace of AA co-founder Bill Wilson.



The house is now a retreat for recovering alcoholics, or according to the Wilson House website, “a sanctuary where people can come to give thanks to God for their new lives.”

The North Adams Transcript reported that Blood was a guest at the Wilson House.

Wilson was a Wall Street securities analyst who thought he’d “go insane as a hopeless drunk” before he got sober, according to his 1971 obituary in The New York Times.

It was only when he died at the age of 75 that he was unveiled as “Bill W.,” a co-founder of AA.

