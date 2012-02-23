HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Real Estate Mogul Is Selling His Insanely Ornate California Mansion For $78.8 Million

Meredith Galante
calfiornia $78.8 million house

Photo: via Homes of the Rich

A 47,000 square foot estate in Bradbury, Calif. just hit the market at a whopping $78.8 million, according to Homes of The Rich.The house is a newly-built Mediterranean-style mansion that took eight years to complete. It sits on eight acres, and features five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms inside. A two-story great room and a two-story library with marble floors are just examples of the luxury you’ll find inside this house.

Outside, there’s a cross-shaped infinity pool, pool house, tennis court, guest house, and trout pond.

The estate is being sold by real estate mogul Donald G. Abbey, who is the CEO of the Abbey Company, based in Long Beach.

Welcome to 91008, one of the most expensive zip codes in the country.

The home has a covered walkway to the entrance, so guests do not get wet if it's raining upon arrival.

We love the chiseled columns you see when you are walking up to the front door.

This reminds us of a hotel lobby.

From the second story, you can see how truly massive the entrance is.

The hallways have custom crown-moldings.

The marble floors exude luxury.

The formal dining room is so big it needs two chandeliers.

The kitchen is slightly less intimidating with a more traditional decorating scheme.

Take a look up at the massive skylight.

The dome ceiling in the office has hand-painted angels on it.

The media room has a enormous fireplace to keep you cozy when watching a movie.

We're not sure how we feel about the green-panel walls in this bedroom.

But we like the lions carved on the side of the fireplace.

This bedroom provides a lot of space for guests to spread out and feel at home.

This bathroom has a free-standing tub, perfect for long, relaxing baths.

We think this is the master bedroom. It reminds us of Caesar's Palace.

There's a domed ceiling in here, too.

This master bathroom is nuts.

We bet it's easy to get lost in this house.

When you pay $78.8 million for a house, you bet the gym membership is included.

There's room to park your fleet of cars.

Not a bad view from the hot tub.

There's a huge fountain in the yard.

Just walking around this thing would be sufficient exercise.

Another shot of the fountain.

We love the windows on the house.

Dive into your cross-shaped pool.

The house lights up at night.

An aerial view of the eight acres of property.

Looking for a summer home?

