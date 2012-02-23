HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Real Estate Mogul Is Selling His Insanely Ornate California Mansion For $78.8 Million

Photo: via Homes of the Rich

A 47,000 square foot estate in Bradbury, Calif. just hit the market at a whopping $78.8 million, according to Homes of The Rich.The house is a newly-built Mediterranean-style mansion that took eight years to complete. It sits on eight acres, and features five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms inside. A two-story great room and a two-story library with marble floors are just examples of the luxury you’ll find inside this house.



Outside, there’s a cross-shaped infinity pool, pool house, tennis court, guest house, and trout pond.

The estate is being sold by real estate mogul Donald G. Abbey, who is the CEO of the Abbey Company, based in Long Beach.

