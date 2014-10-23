REPORT: Alaska's Congressman Came Into A High School And Discussed Bull Sex And Suicide

AP ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, leaves a closed-door Republican strategy session.

Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) rattled high school students Tuesday morning with “disrespectful and sometimes offensive” talk of bull sex and suicide, according to a report in the Alaska Dispatch News.

When one student asked Young about same-sex marriage, Young replied, “You can’t have marriage with two men. What do you get with two bulls?”

Young then “said something about a lot of ‘bullshazzle’ or some word resembling the more familiar obscenity,” the report said.

But more shocking to the witnesses was Young’s “hurtful and insensitive” comments about suicide just days after a student took his own life. According to those present, Young blamed suicide on the lack of support from friends and family.

A friend of the suicide victim reportedly shouted at Young, “He had friends. He had support. … It’s depression — you know, a mental illness.”

“Well, what, do you just go to the doctor and get diagnosed with suicide?” replied Young, using the word “arsehole” or “smartass” at some point in the exchange.

On the way out, Young told the principal, “That boy needs to learn some respect.”

After the event, Young’s office told the Alaska Dispatch that the congressman “should have taken a much more sensitive approach” when discussing the issue of suicide.

