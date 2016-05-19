One of Donald Trump's Supreme Court potentials is a social-media star who has mocked him extensively on Twitter

One of Donald Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominations has a history of antagonizing him on Twitter.
Don Willett, a justice on the Texas Supreme Court who was included in Trump’s Wednesday list of potential nominees, has mocked the Manhattan billionaire on Twitter for years.
The Texas justice repeatedly poked fun at the business mogul’s failed Trump University. He also wrote a tongue-in-cheek haiku about Trump’s potential Supreme Court nominations last year.
In total, Willett has fired off nearly 30 tweets about the presumptive Republican nominee since 2013 — and most of them are not exactly friendly to the presumptive GOP nominee.
Willett reportedly took the high road when asked about his inclusion on Trump’s list Wednesday. He told reporters he was “exercising judicial restraint,” according to The Associated Press.
Read some of Willett’s tweets below:
Donald Trump haiku —
Who would the Donald
Name to #SCOTUS? The mind reels.
*weeps — can’t finish tweet* pic.twitter.com/a326AP0mN1
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) June 16, 2015
“We’ll rebuild the Death Star. It will be amazing, believe me. And the rebels will pay for it.”
— Darth Trump pic.twitter.com/y25LADg15J
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) April 8, 2016
“I just want to thank my coaches at Trump University summer basketball camp.”
— Kris Jenkins #NationalChampionship
pic.twitter.com/Xrvk79ViWO
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) April 5, 2016
Low-energy Trump University has never made it to #MarchMadness. Or even to the #NIT. Sad! ???? pic.twitter.com/DWcfJOZkPu
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) March 15, 2016
What is the Trump University mascot?
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) March 11, 2016
That time @WilliamShatner flew Trump Airlines. pic.twitter.com/ok8dF0BsOj
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) March 11, 2016
Trump to “the evangelicals” —
“I’ll be the best thing that’s ever happened to them.”
ps — Happy Easter, everyone! pic.twitter.com/a1mGbY8a9p
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) March 9, 2016
The Pope/Trump feud has prompted the Vatican to upgrade its security. pic.twitter.com/GPr3FozCcR
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) February 19, 2016
Just imagine if Trump were an editorial cartoonist.
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) December 23, 2015
Cowboys record —
???? 2-0 before Trump hosted SNL
???? 2-5 after Trump hosted SNL#science #PHIvsDAL pic.twitter.com/FTjuNnsGP5
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) November 9, 2015
Can’t wait till Trump rips off his face Mission Impossible-style & reveals a laughing Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/LieabD35zb
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) August 27, 2015
Trump can only dream of a Sunday this classy and glamorous. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/TrJdHsCtPy
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) August 16, 2015
“With malice toward none, with charity for all . . . except for all the losers, clowns, and dummies.”
— President Donald Lincoln
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) August 7, 2015
New @QuinnipiacPoll —
• Trump tops GOP pack
• But every Dem — even avowed socialist Bernie Sanders — thumps Trump pic.twitter.com/BpanZVTz7f
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) July 30, 2015
That time Donald Trump tried to give Kanye my cell number. pic.twitter.com/E5IgQguOOv
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) July 22, 2015
LEFT: The Donald — billionaire
RIGHT: The Donny — not pic.twitter.com/LcxeFEpVSG
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) July 21, 2015
What would be a suitable mascot for Trump Univ.? #Tribble “NY AG Sues Trump & ‘Trump University, Claims Fraud” http://t.co/QCwSU4dKSq
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) August 26, 2013
Deja vu all over again. “@jonkarl: Donald Trump tells me @SenTedCruz is “perhaps not” eligible to be Prez “if” he was born in Canada.”
— Justice Don Willett (@JusticeWillett) August 11, 2013
