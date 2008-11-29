Don't Worry. Your TV Shows May Not Go Dark AGAIN This December

SAG president Alan Rosenberg sent a message to members of the actors union before Thanksgiving urging them to vote to support the call for an actors’ strike. But, he says, actors should just vote in favour of strike authorization to create the threat of a strike to compel the studios to give them what they want.

Well, so far the television networks aren’t taking this threat lying down. They’ve started casting their pilots for next season with actors from the rival union, which does have a new deal with the studios. So, there.

Furthermore, Rosenberg wrote in an email to members that the actors aren’t responsible for the current economic crisis.

It’s also curious that these global corporations are preaching to us about the bad economy. Like it’s our fault. As middle-income actors we are the victims of corporate greed. We didn’t cause this turmoil.

Yes, but if you strike and the stock market plummets and the television advertisement market is thrown into turmoil and tons of crew members are suddenly out of work, then you would be responsible for accelerating the economic decline.

But you’re not striking. So we don’t need to worry about that. Right?

