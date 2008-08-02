Don't Want To Dump Your Girlfriend Via Text Message? Use Slydial

A company called MobilSphere has pounced on the fact that people often don’t actually want to talk to each other. Matt Richtel of the NYT explains:



When Alexis Gorman, 26, wanted to tell a man she had been dating that the courtship was over, she felt sending a Dear John text message was too impersonal. But she worried that if she called the man, she would face an awkward conversation or a confrontation.

So she found a middle ground. She broke it off in a voice mail message, using new technology that allowed her to jump directly to the suitor’s voice mail, without ever having to talk to the man — or risk his actually answering the phone.

The technology, called Slydial, lets callers dial a mobile phone but avoid an unwanted conversation — or unwanted intimacy — on the other end. The incoming call goes undetected by the recipient, who simply receives the traditional blinking light or ping that indicates that a voice mail message has been received.

How does MobilSphere, the company behind Slydial, do it? The CEO won’t say (patent pending). You have to listen to a few seconds of ads before you leave the message, of course, but other than that it’s free. Other uses for this technology:

Telling your wife you gambled away the kids’ college fund in Vegas without getting henpecked

Calling in sick

Not talking to people who exhaust or annoy you but have to deal with because they’re family

97,000 other situations in which chit-chat or interactivity is unwanted.

Just ask Alexis Gorman (above right, courtesy Jodi Hilton and the NYT):

Ms. Gorman, who works in marketing in Manhattan, said that using Slydial to break off her relationship allowed her to communicate effectively without the potential anxiety.

“If it’s some jerk I went out on a couple of dates with, I can do without that drama,” she said.

“Text messaging someone ‘I would prefer not to see you again’ is really not my style,” she added. “But at the same time, I wanted to avoid an awkward conversation.”

