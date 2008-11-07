Don't Stop Believin' Top Selling Digital Song EVER???

A power ballad from a hair band. Wow.



Hypebot: Don’t Stop Believin‘, the Journey power ballad, has become the first catalogue track ever to sell more than 2 million downloads according to SoundScan. First made available through the iTunes on April 28, 2003, “Don’t Stop Believin'” has become the top-selling catalogue track in iTunes history and the sole catalogue to go double platinum.

Why Don’t Stop Believin’?

The song is perennial favourite with producers and directors of both movies and television. 2005 was a good year for Don’t Stop Believin’ when it was featured in “Monster,” starring Charlize Theron, made its way onto iTunes’ Top 10 Singles in 2005 following same-week appearances on Fox’s “Family Guy” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” and became the unofficial theme song for the 2005 World Champion Chicago White Sox. It also enjoyed a huge resurgence in June of 2007 as the music for the climactic finale of “The Sopranos.”

Some more details from the press release:

First made available through the iTunes Store on April 28, 2003, the<br />truly timeless "Don't Stop Believin'" has become the top-selling catalog<br />track in iTunes history and the sole catalog track to have crossed the 2<br />million (double platinum) threshold. (The term "catalog" is used to refer<br />to a pre-digital era track released for digital sales prior to the launch<br />of the iTunes Store.)<br />

