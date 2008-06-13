Don't Call It A Comeback—Seriously

Britney Spears may have looked “hot and blond” in the cameo she filmed for the Pussycat Dolls’ new video, “When I Grow Up” — which will premiere on FNMTV Friday night — but we may never know just how hot and blond. Spears, who filmed a bit part in the video for the first single from the Dolls’ upcoming album last week in Los Angeles, was edited out of the final cut of the clip.
Photo by EuPaparazzi from Flickr
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.