Don't Call It A Comeback—Seriously

Britney Spears may have looked “hot and blond” in the cameo she filmed for the Pussycat Dolls’ new video, “When I Grow Up” — which will premiere on FNMTV Friday night — but we may never know just how hot and blond. Spears, who filmed a bit part in the video for the first single from the Dolls’ upcoming album last week in Los Angeles, was edited out of the final cut of the clip.

mtvnews.com>

Photo by EuPaparazzi from Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.