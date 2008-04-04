Don't Buy A Blu-Ray Player (Right Now)

Thinking about buying that Blu-Ray player now that HD-DVD’s dead? Maybe you should wait. TG Daily reports that prices for Blu-Ray players are getting more expensive now that there’s no competition.



The Panasonic DMP-BD30K, for example, started out the year at $401. Now it sells for $536, according to the data. The only player that was tracked that got cheaper was the LG BH200, which started out $999 on New Year’s Day and now goes for $585. Why? Because it’s main draw was that it could play both Blu-Ray and HD DVD.

From TGDaily.com:

