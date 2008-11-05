Don't Be Scared Of The Economy And Stuff, Just Eat A Crescent Roll

That’s pretty much the message that Pillsbury and other marketers are going with.



WSJ: The roller-coaster stock market and plunging housing prices have left many consumers afraid. In response, marketers are adopting a softer approach to peddling their wares, playing up comforting images in their ads and focusing on family and the warmth and safety of home.

Some marketers are even reviving old advertising to remind consumers of happier times.

On Monday, Pillsbury, a unit of General Mills, launched a brand campaign about the pleasures of staying in. Dubbed “Home Is Calling,” the campaign includes television, print, online and other ads. They feature a variety of characters — a businessman, a young boy in a library and a woman at a train station — who click their heels, envisioning a way to get home and eat with their friends and loved ones.

“The economy is so frightening,” says Juliana Chugg, president of Pillsbury. “This campaign is an opportunity for us to represent hope in a time when people are feeling scared. To be able to connect home and values like safety, security, warmth and love at home really resonates.”

Here’s what other marketers are doing:

MasterCard recently ran a spot focusing on hugs, smiles and laughter as a family gathers on a trip.

Ikea’s latest tagline, “Home is the Most Important Place in the World,” came out of the realisation that the mortgage crisis was changing the way consumers shopped at Ikea.

Ragú recently started running print and online ads that emphasise family connections and value. It is thinking of expanding them into TV, says Darren Kapelus, managing director at WPP’s Ogilvy in New York. “The perfect meal when your family is growing and the economy is shrinking,” says one ad, which depicts a pregnant mum with a young child.

Meanwhile, companies such as J&J and Toys “R” Us are reviving old standbys. J&J’s “I am stuck on Band-Aid brand cause Band-Aid’s stuck on me” jingle is airing on TV …so is the familiar “I don’t want to grow up, I’m a Toys ‘R’ Us kid.”

“It brings people back to a happier, warmer place, back to when they were kids,” says Greg Ahearn, senior vice president of marketing at Toys “R” Us, who says he believes that the combination of nostalgia and low prices will help bolster holiday sales.

Here’s something else that would boost prices: Old timey prices!

