Here's Why Apple Hired A Fake Viagra Expert

Photo: Dylan Love

WikiLeaks has shed some light on why Apple hired Don Shruhan in 2008. He used to track down counterfeit products while working for Pfizer.He specifically went after fake Viagra manufacturers, according to Chester Wisniewski of Naked Security.



WikiLeaks just released a cable which reads:

“Early evidence suggests nearly 100 per cent of Apple products in unauthorised mainland markets are knock-offs, while factories in Guangdong province are exporting enough counterfeits to single-handedly supply the world with fake Apple products.”

Apple hopes Shruhan will be able to put his skills to use in stopping the production of fake Apple products and even those famous fake Apple Stores.

Shruhan sounds like the right man for the job, but as demand for Apple products increases, he’ll certainly have his work cut out for him.

