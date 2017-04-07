Legendary comedian Don Rickles has died at 90

Don Rickles, the legendary comedian who hung out with the Rat Pack and was one of the classic insult comics over his six-decade career, died on Thursday at the age of 90, according to Variety.

According to the trade, he died on Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles from kidney failure.

Known for most of his career on the Las Vegas nightclub circuit, he will be better known to younger people as the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the Pixar “Toy Story” movies.

On TV, he was a fixture on the late-night talk shows with his brand of harsh punchlines. He also had his own talk show, “The Don Rickles Show,” in the early 1970s.

His movie roles ranged from the Clint Eastwood 1970 war movie “Kelly’s Heroes” to Martin Scorsese’s classic “Casino.”

NOW WATCH: Actor Kal Penn shows scripts that reveal racial stereotypes Hollywood wanted him to play



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.