Time Lapse Videos From The ISS Show Incredible Startrails, Aurora, And Lightning On Earth

From the International Space Station, astronauts can glory in the beauty of the Earth from above and the vastness of space from below. Astronaut Don Pettit spent more than a year on the International Space Station and took an incredible number of images.
Christoph Malin took a whole bunch of Pettit’s images taken from the station and compiled them into time lapse videos. He interspersed these videos with a talk given by Pettit at the PhotoShelter Luminance Conference from 2012.
I completely recommend watching the whole video, below. But here are the time spots where you can skip to Malin’s incredible videos.
“intro” — 1:10 mark
Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo
“startrails” — 7:00 mark
Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo
“fisheye” — 8:50 mark
Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo
“aurorae” — 10:05 mark
Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo
“Making the invisible visible” – the ISS Image Frontier from Christoph Malin on Vimeo.
