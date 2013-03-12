Time Lapse Videos From The ISS Show Incredible Startrails, Aurora, And Lightning On Earth

From the International Space Station, astronauts can glory in the beauty of the Earth from above and the vastness of space from below. Astronaut Don Pettit spent more than a year on the International Space Station and took an incredible number of images.



Christoph Malin took a whole bunch of Pettit’s images taken from the station and compiled them into time lapse videos. He interspersed these videos with a talk given by Pettit at the PhotoShelter Luminance Conference from 2012.

I completely recommend watching the whole video, below. But here are the time spots where you can skip to Malin’s incredible videos.

“intro” — 1:10 mark

Earth as seen from the International Space Station.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

“startrails” — 7:00 mark

Startrails from composite images taken from the International Space Station. The bright spots on the Earth are lighting strikes.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

“fisheye” — 8:50 mark

The Earth, as seen through the International Space Station’s Cupola.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

“aurorae” — 10:05 mark

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

Here’s the entire video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Making the invisible visible” – the ISS Image Frontier from Christoph Malin on Vimeo.

And some more screenshots:

The aurora seen from the International Space Station at night.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

Images of startrails as long-exposure pictures taken from the International Space Station.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

The lights of Earth seen at night from the International Space Station.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

The International Space Station’s CanadaArm and the Earth below.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

The sun and the Earth from the International Space Station.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

The Earth from the ISS.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

Startrails and smears of light are visible in these long-exposure images from the International Space Station.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

ISS astronaut Don Pettit in the Cupola of the station.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

The Aurora seen from the International Space Station.

Photo: Christoph Malin/Vimeo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.