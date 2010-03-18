Don Meltzer, Huge I-Banker, Retires Young To Study Religion At NYU

Don Meltzer recently announced his retirement from Cowen and Company, where he had been Head of Investment Banking and a Managing Director.



Meltzer is a huge i-banking and M&A guy originally from Credit Suisse First Boston, where he was the head of global M&A.

He’s pretty young, 50ish, so he has a nice, long retirement ahead of him.

In an internal memo, Cowen and Company’s Greg Malcolm writes, “Don Meltzer has decided to step down as Co-Head of Investment Banking in order to pursue academic and other interests.

“Don will enter a program at NYU entitled, ‘Law and Jewish civilisation.'”

Play your cards right and by taking a class on Jewish religion (and sitting next to this guy), you could wind up learning everything you ever wanted to know about M&A.

