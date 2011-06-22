Xbox Is The Closest Thing Microsoft Has To iTunes, Says Microsoft Exec

Photo: CNBC

Xbox leader Don Mattrick says that the Xbox business is the closest thing Microsoft has to Apple’s iTunes, and eventually wants to reach “hundreds of millions” of people around the globe.Mattrick spoke with CNBC’s Tyler Mathisen as part of the “Power Lunch” series this afternoon.



Mattrick didn’t spill any big news, but he explained again that the Xbox is no longer just about gaming — it’s about entertainment in the living room — and Kinect is a big part of extending its appeal:

“We want to make the living room the entertainment fun centre for families. We want to have the best experiences for people who love controllers. There are 16 buttons and complexity with that. Something like kinect centres on the sensor learning about you and that’s easier and can extend the audience as a result.

Mathisen also pointed out that the Xbox is now a profitable business for Microsoft — it wasn’t when Mattrick joined four years ago — and asked if that created extra pressure to keep ratcheting up the users and profits.

Mattrick said no: “It’s not a pressure situation.”

Mattrick also talked briefly about how Microsoft is trying to strike deals with cable TV providers to deliver TV over Xbox Live, and about how Skype could eventually fit into Xbox, but didn’t reveal anything really new on those fronts.

The full video is below. The actual interview with Mattrick starts around 2:00.



