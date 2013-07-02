A Reddit User Made A Really Funny Image Of Xbox's Departing Boss Jumping Onto A Sinking Zynga Ship

According to multiple reports, Microsoft’s Xbox boss Don Mattrick will leave the company today and become the new CEO of mobile gaming company Zynga. 

Zynga has been in a lot of trouble lately, with its stock down ~70% since its IPO in 2011. It also recently laid off 520 employees.

Reddit users have already reacted. One user who goes by “warheat1990” created this entertaining image to encapsulate today’s news. It shows Mattrick jumping from Microsoft’s sinking ship to Zynga’s. However, we’re not sure it’s entirely accurate to portray Microsoft as a sinking ship.

don mattrick jumping ship from microsoft to Zynga

