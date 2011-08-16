CNN's Don Lemon Tried To Intercept Michele Bachmann In Iowa In The Hopes Gawker Would Notice

CNN anchor Don Lemon has been getting a lot of media love lately…and for good reason! He’s great.



But apparently — like many anchors before him who realise bad behaviour is the quickest route to blogosphere fame — that love has gone to his head.

From Brian Montopoli‘s Awl report on the Iowa State Fair.

As Bachmann began to leave the stage, Don Lemon, the CNN anchor, was standing in front of me. He was holding up his phone, showing his cameraman a Gawker post about his claim that Bachmann’s security detail (and her husband Marcus) had shoved him earlier in the day.

Lemon was now clearly itching for a repeat incident. A Bachmann staffer had asked reporters to stay behind a rope barrier erected to give Bachmann a path back to her bus; Lemon told his cameraman to start rolling, and then promptly stepped under it. The staffer tried to physically restrain Lemon, who stated that he was on public property, asked sarcastically, “Are you a police officer?” Eventually, an actual police officer came over and stood in front of Lemon. Bachmann and her security detail passed by in a blur, the candidate ignoring Lemon’s shouted questions.

Then came Marcus Bachmann. As he walked by, Bachmann turned toward Lemon and gave him a taunting look. “Oh, yes, you’re the one who elbowed me before,” he said. Lemon asked Bachmann if he wanted to talk about the incident. Bachmann turned his head away and kept walking, leaving Lemon clutching his microphone, his arm extended over the police officer’s shoulder.

Watch out Don Lemon, the life of a cable news viral video whore can go sour very quickly. Better to just keep calling bullsh*t on the bullsh*t.

