HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Don King's Two-Home Property On The Beach For $20 Million

Don King, famous boxing promoter, has just relisted his two home compound in Manalapan, Fla., for $20 million (via WSJ). In 2009, King put the property on the market for $27.9 million but took it off the market last summer when it wasn’t selling.The gated property has two homes, one almost 18,000 square feet, the other about 6,000 square feet.

King bought the larger house in 1999 for $7.8 million, and purchased the smaller home later that year for $6.5 million.

Here's an aerial view of the property with the two homes

One of the two pools

A view inside the living room of the smaller home

And the smaller home's kitchen

Great views

Here's one of the bedrooms in the smaller house

The outside of the 18,000 square foot house

The tennis courts, with statues

The elegant entrance way to the larger house

Elegance continues in the dining room

We wonder if Don plays piano

Giant chandelier

The courtyard

Replica of the Statue of Liberty

Beach front property

Beautiful sunsets over the ocean

