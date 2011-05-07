HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy Don King's Two-Home Property On The Beach For $20 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Engel & Völkers

Don King, famous boxing promoter, has just relisted his two home compound in Manalapan, Fla., for $20 million (via WSJ). In 2009, King put the property on the market for $27.9 million but took it off the market last summer when it wasn’t selling.The gated property has two homes, one almost 18,000 square feet, the other about 6,000 square feet.



King bought the larger house in 1999 for $7.8 million, and purchased the smaller home later that year for $6.5 million.

