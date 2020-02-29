Donald Trump Jr. says Dems hope coronavirus 'comes here and kills millions' and ends his dad's 'streak of winning'

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri Donald Trump Jr. throws hat out to the crowd at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Donald Trump Jr. accused Democrats on Friday of hoping the coronavirus “comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning.”

The executive VP of the Trump Organisation took particular issue with a New York Times opinion piece titled “Let’s Call It Trumpvirus.”

Speaking from CPAC, Trump Jr. aired a list of grievances.

“Anything that [Democrats] can use to try to hurt Trump, they will,” Trump Jr. said. “Anything he does in a positive sense … they will not give him credit for.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Donald Trump Jr. went on a tirade during a Fox & Friends appearance to blame Democrats for rooting for the coronavirus to kill millions of people just to besmirch his father’s presidency.

The executive VP of the Trump organisation was speaking from CPAC in Maryland, where conservatives annually gather to exchange ideas and, more recently, unite behind President Trump.

“Anything that [Democrats] can use to try to hurt Trump, they will,” Trump Jr. said. “Anything he does in a positive sense … they will not give him credit for.

“The playbook is old at this point,” he continued. “But for them to try to take a pandemic and seemingly hope that it comes here and kills millions of people so that they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning is a new level of sickness.

“I don’t know if this is coronavirus or Trump derangement syndrome, but these people are infected badly.”

While other Fox programming brought on reporters and experts relaying evidence critical of the administration’s handling of the coronavirus – which has been bungled at several junctures already – the hosts of Fox & Friends were, as usual, far more friendly to President Trump in their framing of the events.

“Are you surprised the way they have been handling the coronavirus situation?” host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump Jr. before clarifying, “Meaning Democrats.”

The president’s eldest son alluded to a New York Times article — an opinion story titled “Let’s Call It Trumpvirus” — during his appearance: “To run that in The New York Times, this isn’t Vox, this isn’t one of these crazy left-wing [outlets] … “

Written by opinion columnist Gail Collins, the op-ed skewers Trump for putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus during his meandering press conference earlier this week.

“They can have it both ways,” Trump Jr. said, “because no one in the media will actually cover themselves honestly.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.