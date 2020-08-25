Donald Trump Jr. privately thinks Trump will lose in November, and fears prosecutions will follow, according to a new report which he has strongly denied

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the first day of the Republican convention at the Mellon auditorium on August 24, 2020 in Washington, D.C.

A Republican activist told The New York Times Magazine that Donald Trump Jr. believes his father will lose the presidential election in November.

The source said Trump Jr. fears that if his father loses it will lead to federal prosecutions of the president, his family and allies.

A spokesman for Trump Jr. strenuously denied the claims, describing them as “100 per cent false.”

Trump Jr, the president’s eldest son took centre stage at the GOP convention Monday, defending his father’s record and attacking Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Donald Trump Jr. believes that his father, President Donald Trump, is on course to lose the presidential election in November, according to a profile published by The New York Times Magazine.

The Times magazine cited a Republican activist said to be in regular contact with the president’s eldest son, though it did not name them.

The activist described Trump Jr. as “the only person who thinks they’re going to lose. He’s like, ‘We’re losing, dude, and we’re going to get really hurt when we lose.'”

According to the report, Trump Jr. believes that if his father loses against Democratic candidate Joe Biden, it will result in federal prosecutions of the president, his family and political allies.

He has reportedly told the activist that he does not believe a Biden administration would engage in a “peaceful transition” and instead will “shoot the prisoners.”

A spokesman for Trump Jr., Andy Surabian, denied the claims in a statement to the Times, describing them as “100 per cent false. Don does not have these concerns.”

Other than Trump Jr, there is optimism in the Trump campaign that the president will win in November, according to the report.

Campaign officials are drawing confidence from the 2016 presidential election, when polls consistently showed Trump trailing Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, and many pundits were convinced Trump would lose.

Trump currently trails Biden in all major national polls, according to election data website FiveThirtyEight.

The cloud of several ongoing investigations hangs over Trump and his family as the November election approaches.

Federal prosecutors in New York on Monday asked a judge to compel Eric Trump, Trump Jr.’s younger brother, to testify in a probe into the president’s businesses.

Trump Jr., like his brother, is an executive at the Trump Organisation and has emerged as one of the most forceful defenders of his father’s administration, sharing memes and disinformation on Twitter to discredit the president’s opponents.

On the opening night of the GOP conference Monday, Trump Jr. took centre stage, defending his father’s economic record, and claiming that “Biden’s radical left-wing policies would stop our economic recovery cold.”

