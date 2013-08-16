Joseph Gordon-Levitt Plays Scarlett Johansson's Porn-Obsessed Boyfriend In New 'Don Jon' Trailer

Daniel McFadden / Relativity Media Scarlett Johansson has something to teach Joseph Gordon-Levitt about sex.

The new trailer for Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s directorial debut, “Don Jon,” is out, and it lays the “Jersey Shore” persona on thick.

Gordon-Levitt plays titular character Don Jon, a Mike “The Situation”-inspired horndog who’s addicted to porn, but wrestles with his approach to sex and intimacy.

Co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Julianne Moore, as strong and independent females, refuse to put up with his boyish escapades, forcing Don to acknowledge how he objectifies women.

After the film received glowing reviews at Sundance, Relativity Media expanded its theatre release nationwide.

The actor and director tweeted:

“Don Jon” hits theatres September 27. Watch the trailer:

