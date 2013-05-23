Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Directorial Debut Is About A Porn-Loving Playboy

Joseph Gordon-Levitt premiered the trailer for his directorial debut, “Don Jon” and it looks amazing.
This movie has it all: There’s a juiced-up Gordon-Levitt singing Marky Mark’s “Good Vibrations,” porn, and Scarlett Johansson.
There’s even a fake romance movie in the movie with cameos from Anne Hathaway and Channing Tatum.
The film follows Gordon-Levitt as a stereotypical Jersey jock Jon Martello who only cares about his body, car, his boys, his girls, his porn—and his family.
Gordon-Levitt and Johansson star in the film along with Tony Danza and Julianne Moore.
Audiences went crazy for the film — and Gordon-Levitt (and we’re sure Johansson) — when it debuted earlier this year at Sundance.
“Don Jon’s Addiction” hits US theatres October 18.
By the way, in case you didn’t know, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Tony Danza are basically best friends.
