Don Johnson Sues For Tens Of Millions In Lost TV Revenue

Has-been actor Don Johnson is suing the producers of his hit show Nash Bridges for “tens of millions” in unpaid profits. Specifically, Johnson filed a claim against Rysher Entertainment, which was previously owned by Mark Cuban’s 2929 Entertainment and is now owned by Qualia Capital.

THR: In a breach of contract lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by Don Johnson Prods., Johnson claims that, as part of his original agreement with Rysher over “Bridges” — which he helped develop, executive produced and starred in — he obtained 50% of the copyright to the show if the series ran for more than 66 episodes. It ended its run in 2001 after 122 episodes.

“As co-owner of the copyright, Don Johnson Prods. is entitled to 50% of the profits from the copyright,” the complaint said. “However, Don Johnson Prods. has not received any of its 50% share of the profits from its copyright interest in the series … (and) no money from any of the revenue associated with syndication of the series.”

According to the suit, “Bridges” earned “over 300 million in revenue and over $150 million from its syndication,” with Qualia and Mark Cuban’s 2929 Entertainment — which owned Rysher for five years until selling it to Qualia in 2006 — taking in $100 million during the past eight years.

Johnson is also asking for the Nash Bridges master tapes in order to turn the show into an interactive game. That, and Johnston’s recent money woes, including narrowly avoiding foreclosure on his house, make us think this might just be a desperate attempt to make money.

