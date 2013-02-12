Don Johnson Receives $19 Million From 'Nash Bridges' Lawsuit

Don Johnson’s award was cut down from more than $50 million late last year.

Photo: Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Don Johnson has ended his lawsuit against the company that co-produced his series “Nash Bridges” after it paid him $19 million.In 2010, Rysher Productions was ordered to pay Johnson $23 million in profits for the show and interest. Rysher was also ordered to pay an additional $28.5 million in interest.



But Rysher appealed, alleging jury misconduct and that the amount of interest to which Johnson was entitled was calculated incorrectly. Jurors had initially decided to award Johnson $15 million before deciding, through their calculations, that he was entitled to far more.

Last year, the California Court of Appeal agreed with Rysher, saying Johnson should receive just $15 million, plus interest as of July 2010, when the verdict was handed down. The larger dollar amount factored in interest that would have started accruing years before the verdict.

In January, Rysher paid Johnson $19 million, and he signed a document bringing the dispute to a close. The court records disclosing the payment were first discovered by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Nash Bridges” aired on CBS from 1996 to 2001.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.