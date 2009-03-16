Don Imus Has Prostate Cancer

During his show this morning, ABC radio host Don Imus announced he has stage two prostate cancer.



Don is 68. His controversial career came under close scrutiny in 2007 when he described the Rutgers Women’s basketball team as “nappy-headed hos.”

CBS fired him for that. After the stink washed away but the fame had not, ABC hired him later in the year.

