DON IMUS: I Sent An Email To Glenn Beck Asking About His Future At FOX News

The future of Glenn Beck is a hot topic.



So hot that even Don Imus wants to know if the Fox News host will jump ship to start his own network.

On his radio show Friday morning, the host pressed Neil Cavuto for details.

The Fox man was coy with his answer.



“He’s a great guy. I would love and hope that he can stay here,” he said. “These are things that, you know, are settled in due course as they say.”

But Imus is not one to take no for an answer. He is going directly to the source.

“We’ll let me know, would ya? Because I sent him an email and he hasn’t responded,” he told Cavuto. “I said, ‘I need to know what’s going on cuz I look foolish, you know?'”

Video below.

video.foxbusiness.com

