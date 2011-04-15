Don Imus Losing Longtime On-Air Partner, Replacing With FOX Business Anchor

Big shake-up in talk radio land.



Don Imus‘s longtime partner Charles McCord is stepping down on May 6 and will be replaced by Connell McShane from the Fox Business Network, reports the Daily News.

The NYDN also fleshes out a report from earlier this week that Imus’s ratings are down on Fox Business, noting that his radio ratings are going strong and have “risen to new highs on WABC.”

His show is ranked No. 3 in New York in January, reportedly the best number of his career.

