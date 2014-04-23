MAD MEN V. REALITY: Compare Don Draper's Ads With Those That Actually Ran In The 1960s

Sterling Cooper Sterling Cooper’s proposal for the Kodak slide projector.

For many, one of the most exciting things about Mad Men is seeing the creative process Don Draper and his team go through to come up with the ad campaigns that determine the very fate of Sterling Cooper & Partners.

Throughout the show’s six seasons, these campaigns have featured major brands ranging from Playtex to American Airlines.

But despite the best efforts of Don Draper, Peggy Olson, and the rest of the team, their ads are often not much better than the ads their fictional clients were running in real life during the 60s. Sometimes, in fact, Sterling Cooper’s ads were much worse.

Take a look, and judge for yourself…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.