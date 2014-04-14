Don Draper Would Earn Over $US300,000 Today

Sunday, April 13 is the final season premiere of the AMC hit series “Mad Men.”

And keeping in mind that only two days later is the due date for those pesky taxes (you knew that, right?), H&R Block put together a fun infographic looking at how tax season would have affected our favourite characters from the world of Mad Men — how much they earned, how they could file, and how much they would need to hand over to the government.

The characters’ salary estimates are from the show’s first few seasons, so chances are, they’re making (and paying) even more now.

Below, check out Don’s exemptions, Joan’s bracket, Peggy’s bill, and more.

